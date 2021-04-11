Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Landeskog became the eighth player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to reach 500 points with the franchise after a goal and two-assist night against the Ducks. Colorado won 4-1, led by the captain and 24 saves from Jonas Johansson, who now has consecutive wins against Anaheim and three victories in his last four starts.

2. T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

Oshie reached 600 career points with a three-point night during an 8-1 rout of the Bruins. He now has points in his last three games and six points total over that stretch. Every Capitals forward recorded a point, with six of them picking two. Despite the goal barrage, Alex Ovechkin did not have any of them, even with a game-high 10 shots on net.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Tomas Nosek provided the goal and Fleury stopped all 14 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over the Coyotes. The shutout was Fleury’s fifth of the season and the 66th of his career. He’s now tied with Patrick Roy for 15th on the NHL’s all-time shutout list and tied with Ed Belfour for fourth in league history with 484 wins.

SUNDAY’S TRADES

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nick Foligno, Stefan Noesen

Columbus Blue Jackets: 2021 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick (Columbus retains 50% of Foligno’s salary)

San Jose Sharks: 2021 fourth-round pick (San Jose retains 25% of Foligno’s salary)

(link)

My love for the city of Columbus and you, the fans, could never be measured. Thank you for allowing me to lead your team. To my teammates… It was an honor to battle with you! Til the cannon fires again!…💥💥💥 “I Salute You!” https://t.co/Iwn2htWxED — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) April 12, 2021

Detroit Red Wings: Hayden Verbeek, 2021 fifth-round pick

Montreal Canadiens: Jon Merrill

(link)

New Jersey Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler

Washington Capitals: 2021 conditional third-round pick (Originally owned by Arizona, which is conditional between Coyotes and Devils. If pick is not moved to New Jersey, it becomes New Jersey’s 2021 third-round pick rather than Arizona’s.)

Toronto Maple Leafs: David Rittich

Calgary Flames: 2022 third-round pick (Calgary retains 50% of Rittich’s contract

Boston Bruins: Mike Reilly

Ottawa Senators: 2022 third-round pick

BREAK UP THE SABRES!

Firing Ralph Krueger seems to have been the right idea. Since bringing on Don Granato as interim coach, Buffalo has earned 10 points in 13 games. They had a total of 15 in 28 games under Krueger. After a six-game losing streak to start his tenure behind the bench, the Sabres are 4-2-1 in their last seven games under Granato.

Saves like this from Linus Ullmark sure do help:

SUSPENSION OR NO SUSPENSION?

Will Ryan Reaves be hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety for this hit on Jordan Gross of the Coyotes?

According to Coyotes insider Craig Morgan, Gross has a knee injury and a concussion.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Zdeno Chara received his second tribute video in Boston, but this one happened with fans inside TD Garden:

Always in our hearts. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/CikMMe3Jsf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2021

• What an end-to-end rush for Jamie Oleksiak:

Farm to table 🚛 pic.twitter.com/x34IABlJjv — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 12, 2021

• Good time for Ryan Pulock to score his first goal of the season:

Ryan Pulock with his 1st goal of the year to win it!!! Where you at @RangersMSGN !? pic.twitter.com/YowyhY7IHC — Isles on MSG+ Tonight (@IslesMSGN) April 12, 2021

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• Washington was outshot 35-31 in their 8-1 win over the Bruins.

• After scoring twice in 11 seconds vs. Boston on Feb. 1, the Capitals did it again on Sunday, but this time netting a pair in 16 seconds.

Father/Son duos to play for the #LeafsForever Mike & Nick Foligno

Bryan & Mason Marchment

Barry & John Cullen

Cal & Paul Gardner

Bill "Odd" & Trevor Johansen

Babe & Tracy Pratt

Charlie & Pete Conacher

King & Terry Clancy — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 11, 2021

SCORES

Sabres 5, Flyers 3

Golden Knights 1, Coyotes 0

Avalanche 4, Ducks 1

Islanders 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Penguins 5, Devils 2

Capitals 8, Bruins 1

Predators 3, Stars 2 (SO)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.