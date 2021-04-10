Hockey Culture: College hockey leaders advocating for inclusivity

By Sean LeahyApr 10, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT
0 Comments

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Anson Carter is joined by University of Nebraska Omaha’s Paul Jerrard and Isaiah Saville, as well as University of North Dakota’s Jasper Weatherby, who are working to bridge diversity and inclusivity in college hockey.

You can watch previous Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Grant Fuhr, Willie O’Ree, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.

