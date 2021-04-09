PHT Morning Skate: Robertson’s Calder push; Canucks extend Pearson

By Sean LeahyApr 9, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT
• Can Jason Robertson of the Stars challenge Kirill Kaprizov for the Calder Trophy? [Dallas Morning News]

• The Canucks have given Tanner Pearson a three-year, $9.75M extension. [Province]

• The case for bubble hockey in the playoffs: “If the COVID-19 outbreak in Vancouver has showed us anything, it’s that the NHL is one outbreak away from jeopardizing the season. One player testing positive can easily multiply into 18 players in a matter of days. It’s difficult enough when that happens in the middle of a season. But try to imagine that happening in the middle of a playoff series.” [Toronto Sun]

• If Nick Foligno moves on from Columbus these three destinations would suit him best. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Why the Bruins could use a defenseman like Zdeno Chara right about now. [Boston Globe]

P.K. Subban, Chris Driedger, and Mattias Ekholm are a few trade candidates who may not move before Monday’s deadline. [Featurd]

• What players like Taylor Hall and David Savard could provide new teams if they’re traded in the next few days. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Nine defensemen teams might target. [PHT]

Henrik Lundqvist is still hoping for an NHL return after heart surgery. [PHT]

Joe Pavelski‘s off-ice venture is connecting professionals with developing players. [The Hockey News]

• Former NWHLPA executive director Anya Packer is the new GM of the Metropolitan Riveters. [The Ice Garden]

