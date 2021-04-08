The Buzzer: Big offensive nights pace Lightning, Predators, Devils

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars for Thursday

1. Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators

In the Predators’ seven-goal explosion against the Red Wings, Arvidsson netted a hat trick on his birthday. He scored Nashville’s first goal after Detroit went ahead 1-0 in the first, then twice in the third period.

The last one, though, came on the penalty shot, and he became the first Predators player to finish a hat trick with a goal on the penalty shot, and just the third player in the last 10 years to accomplish it in that manner. The last was Noel Acciari with the Panthers in 2019.

2. Yanni Gourde, Tampa Bay Lightning

Gourde posted four assists in Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over Columbus. He nabbed a helper on Blake Coleman‘s first goal of the game to put the Lightning ahead 1-0. His last assist came on Tampa’s last goal, from Ryan McDonough late in the second.

It was the first in Gourde’s career he tallied four assists and he tied a career-high with his four points, which he also accomplished in a game on March 7 earlier this season.

3. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Hintz became the fourth Stars player to have a four-point game this season with his goal and three assists in Dallas’ win over the Blackhawks, joining Joe Pavelski, who did it twice, and Jason Robertson.

Clean up, clean up, Roope Hintz has done his done his share 🎶 pic.twitter.com/tIcusldfL0 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 9, 2021

That put Hintz at 12 goals on the season and 16 assists.

Highlights of the Night

The Bruins offense came alive early on Thursday night in Washington, but the third goal, from Brad Marchand, was the most impressive.

Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) is on another level right now. 😳 pic.twitter.com/rF5MafNIEg — NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2021

With 24 saves on Thursday, Carolina Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljokovic earned a shutout over the Florida Panthers.

Yakov Trenin made a slick move before tallying for the Preds.

Stats from Thursday

Thursday was the 16th day in NHL history in which at least four teams scored in the first minute of play.

Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman earned his second consecutive win to start his career 2-0-0. He made 31 saves against the Flyers on Thursday night, and has made 71 saves on 75 shots in those first couple of games.

The Islanders shootout win over the Flyers was their 17th home win of the season, and they now have a league-best 17-1-3 record on home ice.

2 angles of Brock’s BEAUTIFUL shootout winner! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/JZJo8Wnu9n — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 9, 2021

Adam Fox reached his 12th consecutive game with a point, tying Brad Park as the fifth longest point streak for a Rangers defenseman.

Scores from Thursday

Boston 4, Washington 2

Carolina 3, Florida 0

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 3

New York Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2 (SO)

Pittsburgh 5, New York Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 4

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Edmonton 3, Ottawa 1

Nashville 7, Detroit 1

Dallas 5, Chicago 1

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.