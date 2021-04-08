Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• After acquiring Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac, how will Barry Trotz use them in the Islanders lineup? [NY Hockey Now]

• Paul Maurice on the status of Jets captain Blake Wheeler: “The word’s concussion — we don’t have a diagnosis on that, yet, but we’re going to treat it as it is because we’re obviously really careful with these things.” [Winnipeg Sun]

• Evgeni Malkin was back skating for the Penguins on Wednesday. The forward has been out since March 16 with an upper-body injury. [Tribune-Review]

• According to Darren Dreger, the NHL’s best-case scenario for the Canucks resuming play is April 16. [PHT]

• Jack Campbell has been a bright spot during a difficult NHL season. [Sportsnet]

• Will the Flyers approach Monday’s NHL trade deadline as buyers or sellers? [Broad Street Hockey]

• As the Bruins deal with both Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak out of the lineup, Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman are filling in nicely in goal. [Bruins Daily]

• Eight NHL goaltenders who could be on the move. [PHT]

• One move the Wild should avoid making in the next week? Trading for a center. [Zone Coverage]

• Flames GM Brad Treliving on who’s to blame for a down year: “It’s on all of us. It starts with myself. I’m in charge of the hockey department so it starts with the manager and we all take our piece of it.” [TSN]

• Pavel Zacha‘s breakout season with the Devils isn’t all that it appears to be. [All About the Jersey]

