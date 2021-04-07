Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Carey Price will not play Wednesday night’s game against the Maple Leafs after suffering an injury Monday. They will also be without Brenden Gallagher after he suffered a fractured thumb. He’ll miss the next few weeks. [Montreal Gazette]

• Brent Sutter is very concerned about his son Brandon as the Canucks go through a COVID-19 outbreak. [Sportsnet]

• “Days after [Mark] Pavelich was found dead in a Sauk Centre residential treatment center, his sister, Jean Gevik, wrote in an emotional Facebook post Saturday that her brother’s brain was being analyzed for the degenerative brain disease, which can only be confirmed by an autopsy.” [Star Tribune]

• The price for Mattias Ekholm might mean David Poile isn’t too keen on dealing him right now. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• What every team should do at the NHL trade deadline. [PHT]

• How previous trade deadlines could give clues into what the Capitals will do in the next week. [Japers’ Rink]

• 15 forwards who could be traded. [PHT]

• Four UMass hockey players have been ruled out of the Frozen Four due to COVID-19 contact tracing. The Minutemen will play Minnesota-Duluth Thursday in the second semifinal. [College Hockey News]

• The U.S. and Canada will face off in group play of the Women’s World Championship on May 11 in Nova Scotia. [The Ice Garden]

• The points aren’t coming for Jack Hughes, but he’s playing very well for the Devils. [NJ.com]

• Shayne Gostisbehere on being placed on waivers: “Our management, their job is to put the best team out there who think they can win games. They’re going to do their job just like I’m trying to do my job out there.” [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• A review of the Ryan Minkoff book about his journey from hockey player to player agent. [Puck Junk]

• The nomination period is open for the 2021 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, which is awarded to an individual who has worked to make a positive impact on his or her community, culture, or society to make people better through hockey. [NHL]

