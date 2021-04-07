Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp, and Dominic Moore wonder if anyone can challenge Connor McDavid for the Hart Trophy. They talk about Adam Fox‘s composure and leadership and how it helps the Rangers’ playoff chances. Plus, they look ahead to next week’s trade deadline.

Start-13:00 – Panthers playing well despite the absence of their leader Aaron Ekblad

13:00-16:30 – Hart Trophy odds presented by PointsBet

16:30-24:55 – Rangers rolling and their playoff chances

24:55-27:36 – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – Who gets the last playoff spot in the West Division?

27:36-End – Trade Deadline preview

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports