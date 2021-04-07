Oilers-Senators stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators. Oilers-Senators stream coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Oilers and Senators begin a two-game set on Wednesday to close out their regular-season series. Edmonton, which has won the first seven matchups, is led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who’ve combined for 33 points (10G-23A) in the season series.

McDavid (64 points) and Draisaitl (57 points) rank first and second in the League in scoring this season. The Edmonton pair finished first and second last season with Draisaitl claiming the Art Ross Trophy. If the duo finish 1-2 again, they would become the first set of teammates to sweep the top-two spots in consecutive years since Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr did so in the ’73-74 and ’74-75 campaigns. Together, Esposito and Orr finished 1-2 on five separate occasions.

Edmonton currently sits third in the North standings, just one point behind second-place Winnipeg. Fourth-place Montreal, however, is surging. Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday, the Oilers are five points ahead of their rivals to the east. Edmonton, which has a 1-3-1 record against Montreal this season, has four meetings left with Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge.

The 2020-21 campaign has been a disappointing one for the Senators, but not for the lack of trying. Recently, the Sens have shown some fight, earning points in seven of their last nine games (4-2-3 record), which include victories over first-place Toronto (March 14) and Montreal (Saturday). In Monday’s contest against Winnipeg, the Sens trailed 4-1 entering the third period, but showed mental toughness with goals by forwards Josh Norris and Connor Brown. Ottawa eventually lost 4-3.

WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators

WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre

WHEN: Wednesday, April 7, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Oilers-Senators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

OILERS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi

Dominik Kahun – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto

Devin Shore – Jujhar Khaira – Alex Chiasson

Josh Archibald – Gaetan Haas – Zack Kassian

Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie

Kris Russell – Adam Larsson

Caleb Jones – Ethan Bear

Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen

SENATORS

Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – Nick Paul

Tim Stützle – Chris Tierney – Drake Batherson

Ryan Dzingel – Clark Bishop – Connor Brown

Alex Formenton – Artem Anisimov – Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Chabot – Nikita Zaitsev

Mike Reilly – Artem Zub

Braydon Coburn – Josh Brown

Starting goalie: Marcus Hogberg