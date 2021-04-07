Oilers-Senators stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators. Oilers-Senators stream coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Oilers and Senators begin a two-game set on Wednesday to close out their regular-season series. Edmonton, which has won the first seven matchups, is led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who’ve combined for 33 points (10G-23A) in the season series.
McDavid (64 points) and Draisaitl (57 points) rank first and second in the League in scoring this season. The Edmonton pair finished first and second last season with Draisaitl claiming the Art Ross Trophy. If the duo finish 1-2 again, they would become the first set of teammates to sweep the top-two spots in consecutive years since Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr did so in the ’73-74 and ’74-75 campaigns. Together, Esposito and Orr finished 1-2 on five separate occasions.
Edmonton currently sits third in the North standings, just one point behind second-place Winnipeg. Fourth-place Montreal, however, is surging. Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Monday, the Oilers are five points ahead of their rivals to the east. Edmonton, which has a 1-3-1 record against Montreal this season, has four meetings left with Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge.
The 2020-21 campaign has been a disappointing one for the Senators, but not for the lack of trying. Recently, the Sens have shown some fight, earning points in seven of their last nine games (4-2-3 record), which include victories over first-place Toronto (March 14) and Montreal (Saturday). In Monday’s contest against Winnipeg, the Sens trailed 4-1 entering the third period, but showed mental toughness with goals by forwards Josh Norris and Connor Brown. Ottawa eventually lost 4-3.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 4:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators
WHERE: Canadian Tire Centre
WHEN: Wednesday, April 7, 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Oilers-Senators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
OILERS
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Connor McDavid – Jesse Puljujarvi
Dominik Kahun – Leon Draisaitl – Kailer Yamamoto
Devin Shore – Jujhar Khaira – Alex Chiasson
Josh Archibald – Gaetan Haas – Zack Kassian
Darnell Nurse – Tyson Barrie
Kris Russell – Adam Larsson
Caleb Jones – Ethan Bear
Starting goalie: Mikko Koskinen
SENATORS
Brady Tkachuk – Josh Norris – Nick Paul
Tim Stützle – Chris Tierney – Drake Batherson
Ryan Dzingel – Clark Bishop – Connor Brown
Alex Formenton – Artem Anisimov – Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Chabot – Nikita Zaitsev
Mike Reilly – Artem Zub
Braydon Coburn – Josh Brown
Starting goalie: Marcus Hogberg