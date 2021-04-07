Dreger: Best-case scenario for Canucks’ return is April 16; NHL injury updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the Vancouver Canucks’ latest update, the team announced that 25 people (21 players, four coaches) have tested positive for COVID-19. To put things mildly, a lot is still up in the air when it comes to when the Canucks may play again.

Canucks COVID update: 25 people test positive, April 16 best-case return date

While providing a lengthy news update for NBCSN, Darren Dreger said that the best-case scenario is for the Canucks to return to some kind of action on Friday, April 16.

Beyond that hopeful April 16 date, Dreger provided some more information about the Canucks’ situation.

From what Dreger’s been told, players are starting to return to health.

Unfortunately, while players are getting better, it’s not just Canucks staff that’s been at risk. Family members have also been at risk, according to Dreger.

Again, a lot is clearly still in the air regarding the Canucks’ return from COVID. You can get more from Dreger in the video above this post’s headline.

Bowness, Wheeler, Rossi, and more

Dreger also provided some other updates, mixing NHL injury, COVID, and trade deadline news together.

With Blake Wheeler out indefinitely, the Jets are left scrambling. Dreger reports that the Jets are approaching the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline looking to improve on defense, while they hope that they can replace some of what they lose with Wheeler via internal promotions.

Rick Bowness hopes he can return behind the Stars’ bench as soon as Thursday. Reports indeed indicate he was cleared after a false positive COVID test.

Dreger notes that Minnesota Wild first-rounder Marco Rossi dealt with significant COVID-related issues, including a condition that may involve heart inflammation. It sounds like Rossi’s made gains in his recovery, though. There’s more from this Dreger tweet.

Good news regarding @mnwild prospect Marco Rossi. Recent tests indicate he’s getting close to being able to resume light training again. All involved expect he will be ready for camp. Still working with specialists in Austria and Minnesota in the quest for full recovery. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 6, 2021

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.