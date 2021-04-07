Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Following a 1-6-0 stretch in March, the Leafs have won seven of their last eight games (7-0-1), including four consecutive victories. On Monday, Toronto bested Calgary, 5-3. Superstar forward Auston Matthews scored a pair of goals, including the game winner, to increase his season total to 27, which leads the NHL. Matthews’ nine game-winning tallies also lead the League. Those nine game winners are the most by a Toronto player since Mats Sundin had 10 during the 2003-04 season.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews is leading the race for this season’s goal-scoring title, which is named after Canadiens legend Maurice Richard. Matthews has scored 27 goals this year, including six in his last six games. Matthews would be the first Leafs player to win the award since its inception (1998-99 season). The last Toronto player to lead the NHL in goals scored was Gaye Stewart in the 1945-46 season (37 goals in 50 games).

Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that goalie Carey Price will not play Wednesday against Toronto due to a lower-body injury. Ducharme indicated that Price is evaluated daily and that he will not accompany the team on the road as a preventive measure. Price could also miss Thursday’s game at home against Winnipeg. Jake Allen will get the nod in net.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, April 7, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CANADIENS

Corey Perry – Nick Suzuki – Josh Anderson

Jonathan Drouin – Eric Staal – Tyler Toffoli

Tomas Tatar – Phillip Danault – Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Paul Byron – Jake Evans – Artturi Lehkonen

Joel Edmundson – Shea Weber

Brett Kulak – Jeff Petry

Alexander Romanov – Victor Mete

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

For precautionary reasons, William Nylander will not play tonight vs Montreal as he has had exposure to a possible positive case with a close contact outside the team.



Nylander is isolating and the situation will be re-evaluated tomorrow pending the results of further testing. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) April 7, 2021

MAPLE LEAFS

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Alex Galchenyuk – John Tavares – TBD

Joe Thornton – Alexander Kerfoot – Jason Spezza

Ilya Mikheyev – Pierre Engvall – Wayne Simmonds

Morgan Rielly – T.J. Brodie

Jake Muzzin – Justin Holl

Travis Dermott – Zach Bogosian

Starting goalie: Jack Campbell