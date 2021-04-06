Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Everything you need to know about this weekend’s NCAA men’s Frozen Four. [Hockey Sense]

• The Coyotes announced will induct Leighton Accardo into its Ring of Honor on Saturday, April 17. “Accardo will become the first individual who is not a former player, coach, general manager, or broadcaster, to be inducted into a team’s Ring of Honor in the Valley and the entire NHL. Accardo, who was beloved by the Coyotes organization, passed away on November 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.” [Coyotes]

• Has this recent run changed the Predators’ trade deadline mode from seller to buyer? [Featurd]

• On Kyle Dubas‘ deadline approach: “They will trade for some kind of goalie, but they don’t know yet what sort they’re shopping for. Their options are limited, and other GMs will be holding Dubas’s feet to the fire on any deal.” [Pension Plan Puppets]

• Is Jordan Greenway‘s stock at a level where the Wild should consider trading him? [Zone Coverage]

• Which teams might be logical trade destinations for David Savard, Kyle Palmieri, and Jonathan Bernier. [Sportsnet]

• 15 forwards who could be traded by next week’s deadline. [PHT]

• NHL Power Rankings: Playoff races getting close in Central, West. [PHT]

• The reality right now for the Bruins is no Tuukka Rask due to injury and no Jaroslav Halak due to a positive COVID-19 test. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Good goaltending and the Flyers go together like lamb and tuna fish. [FiveThirtyEight]

• Zach Hyman has been impactful for the Maple Leafs this season in many different ways. [TSN]

• Lightning anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey is lending her voice to reading project for kids. [NHL.com]

• Finally, you know it’s spring when it’s time for the Minnesota All-Hockey Hair team:

