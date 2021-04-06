Penguins-Rangers stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. Penguins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Rangers host the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday to wrap up their eight-game regular-season series.
Pittsburgh had made the playoffs 14 straight season – longest active streak in NHL – and are firmly in the top three in the East this season. Saturday’s loss to Boston ended the Penguins’ five-game winning streak but was just their fourth loss in the last 16 games (12-3-1).
Evgeni Malkin has not played since March 16 (missed last nine games) and more recently Kasperi Kapanen has been added to the injury list, along with Brandon Tanev, who is week-to-week.
The Rangers are 5-2-1 over their last eight games and, with 19 games to go and trailing Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, they likely will need to continue this pace to have a chance at the postseason. Good news for the Blue Shirts is that their key contributors are producing of late. Mika Zibanejad’s resurgence in the second half of the season is much more like what was expected after a career-high 41 goals last season. Chris Kreider’s 13 goals since Feb. 20 trail only Alex Ovechkin (14) and Mikko Rantanen (14).
WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
WHERE: Madison Square Garden
WHEN: Tuesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. ET
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
PROJECTED LINEUPS
PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker – Jared McCann – Evan Rodrigues
Zach Aston-Reese – Frederick Gaudreau – Sam Lafferty
Radim Zohorna – Mark Jankowski – Colton Sceviour
Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson – John Marino
Cody Ceci – Michael Matheson
Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell
Alexis Lafrenière – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko
Phil Di Giuseppe – Kevin Rooney – Vitali Kravtsov
Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba
Libor Hajek – Brendan Smith
Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin