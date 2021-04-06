Penguins-Rangers stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. Penguins-Rangers stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Rangers host the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday to wrap up their eight-game regular-season series.

Pittsburgh had made the playoffs 14 straight season – longest active streak in NHL – and are firmly in the top three in the East this season. Saturday’s loss to Boston ended the Penguins’ five-game winning streak but was just their fourth loss in the last 16 games (12-3-1).

Evgeni Malkin has not played since March 16 (missed last nine games) and more recently Kasperi Kapanen has been added to the injury list, along with Brandon Tanev, who is week-to-week.

The Rangers are 5-2-1 over their last eight games and, with 19 games to go and trailing Boston for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division, they likely will need to continue this pace to have a chance at the postseason. Good news for the Blue Shirts is that their key contributors are producing of late. Mika Zibanejad’s resurgence in the second half of the season is much more like what was expected after a career-high 41 goals last season. Chris Kreider’s 13 goals since Feb. 20 trail only Alex Ovechkin (14) and Mikko Rantanen (14).

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

WHERE: Madison Square Garden

WHEN: Tuesday, April 6, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Rangers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker – Jared McCann – Evan Rodrigues

Zach Aston-Reese – Frederick Gaudreau – Sam Lafferty

Radim Zohorna – Mark Jankowski – Colton Sceviour

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Cody Ceci – Michael Matheson

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

RANGERS

Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin – Ryan Strome – Colin Blackwell

Alexis Lafrenière – Filip Chytil – Kaapo Kakko

Phil Di Giuseppe – Kevin Rooney – Vitali Kravtsov

Ryan Lindgren – Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller – Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek – Brendan Smith

Starting goalie: Igor Shesterkin