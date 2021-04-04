The Buzzer: Chychrun caps off hat trick in OT; Mrazek’s big return

By Sean LeahyApr 4, 2021, 11:47 PM EDT
THREE STARS

1. Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes blue liner notched his first career NHL hat trick during Arizona’s 3-2 overtime win against the Ducks. The only reason the game needed extra time was because of Chychrun, who tied things with 4:51 remaining in the third period. He now has 12 goals on the season, tied with the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse for first among defensemen.

2. Petr Mrazek, Carolina Hurricanes

What a return for the Hurricanes netminder. Playing his first NHL game since Jan. 30, Mrazek stopped all 28 shots he faced during a 1-0 shutout of the Stars. Jordan Martinook provided the lone goal to help Mrazek record his third shutout of the season. He now one of only six NHL goalies since 1943-44 to earn his first three wins of a season via shutout.

3. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Ovechkin had a goal and two assists during Washington’s 5-4 win over the Devils. He also continues his run at another NHL milestone in his storied NHL career. His goal was the 265th of his career on the power play, tying him with Brett Hull for second place all-time. He’s now nine behind Dave Andreychuk (274) for the NHL record. Ovechkin’s career goal count is now at 725.

OTHER NOTES FROM SUNDAY

Stars coach Rick Bowness leaves game to enter NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Canucks now have 16 players on COVID-19 Protocol list.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Here’s a look at Chychrun’s big goal:

• What a save by Ilya Samsonov:

Auston Matthews‘ Rocket Richard Trophy quest continued as he tallied his 25th during Toronto’s win over Calgary:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• The Capitals completed the first-ever eight-game sweep over an opponent during the regular season.

SCORES
Red Wings 5, Lightning 1
Capitals 5, Devils 4
Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 0
Hurricanes 1, Stars 0
Maple Leafs 4, Flames 2
Coyotes 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

