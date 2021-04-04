Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

THREE STARS

1. Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes blue liner notched his first career NHL hat trick during Arizona’s 3-2 overtime win against the Ducks. The only reason the game needed extra time was because of Chychrun, who tied things with 4:51 remaining in the third period. He now has 12 goals on the season, tied with the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse for first among defensemen.

2. Petr Mrazek, Carolina Hurricanes

What a return for the Hurricanes netminder. Playing his first NHL game since Jan. 30, Mrazek stopped all 28 shots he faced during a 1-0 shutout of the Stars. Jordan Martinook provided the lone goal to help Mrazek record his third shutout of the season. He now one of only six NHL goalies since 1943-44 to earn his first three wins of a season via shutout.

3. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Ovechkin had a goal and two assists during Washington’s 5-4 win over the Devils. He also continues his run at another NHL milestone in his storied NHL career. His goal was the 265th of his career on the power play, tying him with Brett Hull for second place all-time. He’s now nine behind Dave Andreychuk (274) for the NHL record. Ovechkin’s career goal count is now at 725.

OTHER NOTES FROM SUNDAY

• Stars coach Rick Bowness leaves game to enter NHL COVID-19 protocol.

• Canucks now have 16 players on COVID-19 Protocol list.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Here’s a look at Chychrun’s big goal:

IS THERE A BETTER TIME TO FINISH OFF YOUR FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK THAN IN OT? WE DON'T THINK SO. pic.twitter.com/bUqvmhqnZ0 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 5, 2021

• What a save by Ilya Samsonov:

still thinkin' 'bout this save 🤩 pic.twitter.com/070sWVdOYa — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) April 5, 2021

• Auston Matthews‘ Rocket Richard Trophy quest continued as he tallied his 25th during Toronto’s win over Calgary:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

• The Capitals completed the first-ever eight-game sweep over an opponent during the regular season.

Early goal tonight? Since the start of last season: Leafs have allowed a goal on their 1st SOG faced in 13 games Flames have allowed a goal on their 1st SOG faced in 12 games — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 5, 2021

Collecting a goal and 2 assists earlier today in his @Capitals 5-4 win over the Devils, Alex Ovechkin notched his 115th career game with 3 or more points. That has moved him alone into 3rd on this list of some of the most prolific scorers at the left wing position in NHL history pic.twitter.com/FhKzBEvzxr — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 5, 2021

SCORES

Red Wings 5, Lightning 1

Capitals 5, Devils 4

Panthers 3, Blue Jackets 0

Hurricanes 1, Stars 0

Maple Leafs 4, Flames 2

Coyotes 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.