Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The ProHockeyTalk 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2021 NHL trade deadline is Monday, April. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

NHL Trade Tracker updates

• The Devils’ Kyle Palmieri dilemma

• Predators changes can start with Ekholm trade

• Taylor Hall trade would benefit everybody

• What would a potential Jack Eichel trade look like?

• Rickard Rakell and the Ducks need a change

• Jonathan Bernier could help a contender



April 2, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks: Vinnie Hinostroza

Florida Panthers: Brad Morrison

March 29, 2021

Los Angeles Kings: Christian Wolanin

Ottawa Senators: Michael Amadio

March 27, 2021 (link)

Los Angeles Kings: Brendan Lemieux

New York Rangers: 2021 fourth-round pick

March 26, 2021 (link)

Buffalo Sabres: 2021 third and fifth-round picks (Sabres retain $1.625M of Staal’s salary)

Montreal Canadiens: Eric Staal

March 24, 2021

Anaheim Ducks: Alexander Volkov

Tampa Bay Lightning: Antoine Morand, 2023 conditional seventh-round pick

March 20, 2021 (link)

Buffalo Sabres: 2021 sixth-round pick

Colorado Avalanche: Jonas Johansson

March 12, 2021

Columbus Blue Jackets: Mikko Lehtonen

Toronto Maple Leafs: Veini Vehvilainen

Feb. 15, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes: David Warsofsky, Yegor Korshkov

Toronto Maple Leafs: Alex Galchenyuk

Feb. 13, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes: 2022 seventh-round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets: Gregory Hofmann

Feb. 13, 2021 (link)

Carolina Hurricanes: Cedric Paquette, Alex Galchenyuk

Ottawa Senators: Ryan Dzingel

Jan. 27, 2021

San Jose Sharks: Christian Jaros

Ottawa Senators: Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick

Jan. 27, 2021

Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Carrick

San Jose Sharks: Jack Kopacka

Jan. 23, 2021 (link)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic

Winnipeg Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick (Jets retain 26% of Laine’s contract)

Jan. 19, 2021 (link)

Colorado Avalanche: Greg Pateryn

Minnesota Wild: Ian Cole (Avs retain 18.8% of Cole’s contract)