Lightning-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. Lightning-Red Wings stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Detroit and Tampa Bay wrap a two-game weekend series. On Saturday, the Lightning defeated the Red Wings, 2-1.

Rookie Ross Colton scored his fourth goal in just 11 games this season, while Brayden Point’s second period tally (16) was the game decider. He has three goals in his last two games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 26 shots to pick up his 23rd win of the season, tying him with Philipp Grubauer of the Avalanche.

As the film industry is in the middle of its award season, the Lightning are in strong position to achieve something rare in the world of hockey. According to PointsBet, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (-165) and defenseman Victor Hedman (-180) are the favorites to win the awards for their respective positions. Since the 1981-82 season, when the NHL adopted its current voting format for the Vezina Trophy (top goalie), only four times has a team received both Vezina and Norris Trophies in the same season.

Detroit will most likely want to forget the 2020-21 campaign. The Red Wings are currently last in the Central Division with 29 points and have lost six of their last eight games (2-5-1). Former Tampa Bay forward Adam Erne, now in his second season with Detroit, set a career high for goals in a season with his eighth tally on Saturday. He’s now scored three goals in his last five games.

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Sunday, April 4, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Tyler Johnson

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Steven Stamkos

Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman

Patrick Maroon – Ross Colton – Mathieu Joseph

Victor Hedman – Cal Foote

Ryan McDonagh – Mikhail Sergachev

Andreas Borgman – Luke Schenn

Starting goalie: Curtis McElhinney

RED WINGS

Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin – Filip Zadina

Givani Smith – Michael Rasmussen – Anthony Mantha

Frans Nielsen – Vladislav Namestnikov – Valtteri Filppula

Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Adam Erne

Dan DeKeyser – Filip Hronek

Marc Staal – Troy Stecher

Patrik Nemeth – Jon Merrill

Starting goalie: Calvin Rickard