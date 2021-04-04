Lightning-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. Lightning-Red Wings stream coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Detroit and Tampa Bay wrap a two-game weekend series. On Saturday, the Lightning defeated the Red Wings, 2-1.
Rookie Ross Colton scored his fourth goal in just 11 games this season, while Brayden Point’s second period tally (16) was the game decider. He has three goals in his last two games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 26 shots to pick up his 23rd win of the season, tying him with Philipp Grubauer of the Avalanche.
As the film industry is in the middle of its award season, the Lightning are in strong position to achieve something rare in the world of hockey. According to PointsBet, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (-165) and defenseman Victor Hedman (-180) are the favorites to win the awards for their respective positions. Since the 1981-82 season, when the NHL adopted its current voting format for the Vezina Trophy (top goalie), only four times has a team received both Vezina and Norris Trophies in the same season.
Detroit will most likely want to forget the 2020-21 campaign. The Red Wings are currently last in the Central Division with 29 points and have lost six of their last eight games (2-5-1). Former Tampa Bay forward Adam Erne, now in his second season with Detroit, set a career high for goals in a season with his eighth tally on Saturday. He’s now scored three goals in his last five games.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12 P.M. ET – NBC]
WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: AMALIE Arena
WHEN: Sunday, April 4, 12 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Tyler Johnson
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Steven Stamkos
Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman
Patrick Maroon – Ross Colton – Mathieu Joseph
Victor Hedman – Cal Foote
Ryan McDonagh – Mikhail Sergachev
Andreas Borgman – Luke Schenn
Starting goalie: Curtis McElhinney
RED WINGS
Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin – Filip Zadina
Givani Smith – Michael Rasmussen – Anthony Mantha
Frans Nielsen – Vladislav Namestnikov – Valtteri Filppula
Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Adam Erne
Dan DeKeyser – Filip Hronek
Marc Staal – Troy Stecher
Patrik Nemeth – Jon Merrill
Starting goalie: Calvin Rickard