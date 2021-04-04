Hurricanes-Stars stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars. Hurricanes-Stars stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On Saturday. the Dallas Stars earned their first win over the Carolina Hurricanes in five meetings this season (1-2-2) with a 3-2 victory at PNC Arena. Stars forward Tanner Kero broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period with his second goal of the season, while goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 41 of 43 shots as Dallas has won back-to-back games for the first time since they began the year on a 4-game win streak.

Oettinger got the nod to start Saturday after expected starter Anton Khudobin was placed in the League’s COVID-19 protocol. Oettinger didn’t find out that he would be the starter until prior to the morning skate.

Following an eight-game win streak, Carolina has lost five of nine games (4-3-2). Saturday’s loss was just the Hurricanes’ second regulation loss at home (11-2-3).

Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton recorded his 100th career NHL goal in Saturday’s 3-2 loss. Hamilton has been on tear over the last few weeks, posting 19 points in his last 17 games (3G-16A). He has recorded at least a point in 16 of those 17 games. Last Tuesday against Chicago, Hamilton had his 14-game point streak snapped.

WHAT: Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes

WHERE: PNC Arena

WHEN: Sunday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

HURRICANES

Brock McGinn – Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov – Vincent Trocheck – Jesper Fast

Nino Niederreiter – Jordan Staal – Warren Foegele

Cedric Paquette – Steven Lorentz – Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton

Brady Skjei – Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury – Jake Bean

Starting goalie: Petr Mrazek

STARS

Jason Robertson – Jason Dickinson – Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn – Radek Faksa – Denis Gurianov

Andrew Cogliano – Rhett Gardener – Blake Comeau

Tanner Kero – Justin Dowling – Ty Dellandrea

Esa Lindell – John Klingberg

Jamie Olesksiak – Miro Heiskanen

Joel Hanley – Andrej Sekera

Starting goalie: Jake Oettinger