Hurricanes-Stars stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars. Hurricanes-Stars stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
On Saturday. the Dallas Stars earned their first win over the Carolina Hurricanes in five meetings this season (1-2-2) with a 3-2 victory at PNC Arena. Stars forward Tanner Kero broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period with his second goal of the season, while goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 41 of 43 shots as Dallas has won back-to-back games for the first time since they began the year on a 4-game win streak.
Oettinger got the nod to start Saturday after expected starter Anton Khudobin was placed in the League’s COVID-19 protocol. Oettinger didn’t find out that he would be the starter until prior to the morning skate.
Following an eight-game win streak, Carolina has lost five of nine games (4-3-2). Saturday’s loss was just the Hurricanes’ second regulation loss at home (11-2-3).
Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton recorded his 100th career NHL goal in Saturday’s 3-2 loss. Hamilton has been on tear over the last few weeks, posting 19 points in his last 17 games (3G-16A). He has recorded at least a point in 16 of those 17 games. Last Tuesday against Chicago, Hamilton had his 14-game point streak snapped.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes
WHERE: PNC Arena
WHEN: Sunday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
HURRICANES
Brock McGinn – Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov – Vincent Trocheck – Jesper Fast
Nino Niederreiter – Jordan Staal – Warren Foegele
Cedric Paquette – Steven Lorentz – Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton
Brady Skjei – Brett Pesce
Haydn Fleury – Jake Bean
Starting goalie: Petr Mrazek
STARS
Jason Robertson – Jason Dickinson – Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn – Radek Faksa – Denis Gurianov
Andrew Cogliano – Rhett Gardener – Blake Comeau
Tanner Kero – Justin Dowling – Ty Dellandrea
Esa Lindell – John Klingberg
Jamie Olesksiak – Miro Heiskanen
Joel Hanley – Andrej Sekera
Starting goalie: Jake Oettinger