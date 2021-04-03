The Buzzer: Usual suspects Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl produce

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Stars: Big night for Nathan MacKinnon

1. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Another day, another game where Nathan MacKinnon is absolutely ridiculous.

The Avalanche scorer tallied two goals just two nights after his controversial helmet throw at Arizona’s Conor Garland cost him $5,000.

First, he put the Avs ahead 2-1 in the second with a power play goal along with goal line, flipping it past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. He extended the lead to 3-1 with a quick wrister.

His efforts helped earn Avs backup goalie Jonas Johansson his first win with the Avalanche, and extended their team unbeaten streak to 11-0-2 over the past 13 contests.

2. Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks

Not a bad night for the Sharks overall, but especially a good showing for their goalie. Jones stopped 26 Kings shots to earn San Jose its third straight victory and put them two points ahead Los Angeles, just three spots outside a playoff spot.

It’s Jones’ first shut out since February 29, 2020 when he did it against the Penguins.

Rudolfs Balcers added a goal and an assist for the Sharks as well, but this game, and win, belonged to a big effort by Jones.

3. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Not too many surprise performances across the league when two perennial Hart candidates are putting up points. Draisaitl netted two assists in the Oilers’ tight 3-2 win over Calgary.

Both helpers came on the power play, including Connor McDavid‘s game winner 7:01 into the third period. His efforts helped lead the Oilers to their fifth win over rival Calgary, improving their record to 5-0-2 against them this season.

Draisaitl is now second in the league in scoring behind just McDavid with 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists).

Stats from Friday in the NHL

The Capitals improved to 7-0 against the Devils this season with their 2-1 overtime win, where both tallies came from defensemen; John Carlson to open the scoring, then Dmitry Orlov in overtime.

John Carlson of the @Capitals opened the scoring for the second time in as many days and reached the 10-goal mark for a fourth straight season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/E2Wy4mivxr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 3, 2021

Coyotes forward Lane Pederson notched his first career goal on Friday night as well en route to Arizona’s 4-2 win over the Ducks.

KEEP THAT PUCK. A backhand beauty from @LanePederson for his first @NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/hThCSnjW0k — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 3, 2021

Highlights for Friday in the NHL

Nathan MacKinnon put the Avalanche ahead in the first period with a nasty goal at the crease.

Turn and score. Nathan MacKinnon (@Mackinnon9) doing it with ease. pic.twitter.com/MXQyq4Bm4o — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2021

Capitals 2, Devils 1 (OT)

Maple Leafs 2, Jets 1 (SO)

Oilers 3, Flames 2

Avalanche 3, Blues 2

Coyotes 4, Ducks 2

Sharks 3, Kings 0

—–

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.