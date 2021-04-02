Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Cole Caufield (Canadiens), Shane Pinto (Senators) and Dryden McKay (UFA) are the three finalists for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award. [College Hockey News]

• The Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are working towards a five-year extension. [Oilers Nation]

• A Celebration of Life remembering Colby Cave will be held at Rogers Place on April 10, one year after the Oilers winger died of a brain bleed. [Edmonton Journal]

• Ron Hainsey and Sean Bergenheim are joining the NHLPA. “Bergenheim will serve as NHLPA European Affairs Representative, acting in a consulting capacity, while Hainsey will serve as Assistant to the Executive Director for Special Projects and Development Initiatives.” [NHLPA]

• Adam Fox: superstar. [The Hockey Writers]

• Brendan Lemieux‘s trade request and the Rangers’ desire to free up cap space led to the forward’s move to LA. [NY Post]

• Will the Bruins swing and miss at the NHL trade deadline? [Spector’s Hockey]

• How much better are the Predators with Matt Duchene out of the lineup? [Nashville Post]

• The Blues desperately need their injured players to get healthy to help their playoff push. [Post-Dispatch]

• Thatcher Demko‘s extension could go one of two extreme ways for the Canucks. [Sportsnet]

• The Rapid City Rush will be keeping the Teddy Bear Toss legacy alive on Saturday night. [FloHockey]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy