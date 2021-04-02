Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Cole Caufield (Canadiens), Shane Pinto (Senators) and Dryden McKay (UFA) are the three finalists for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award. [College Hockey News]
• The Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are working towards a five-year extension. [Oilers Nation]
• A Celebration of Life remembering Colby Cave will be held at Rogers Place on April 10, one year after the Oilers winger died of a brain bleed. [Edmonton Journal]
• Ron Hainsey and Sean Bergenheim are joining the NHLPA. “Bergenheim will serve as NHLPA European Affairs Representative, acting in a consulting capacity, while Hainsey will serve as Assistant to the Executive Director for Special Projects and Development Initiatives.” [NHLPA]
• Adam Fox: superstar. [The Hockey Writers]
• Brendan Lemieux‘s trade request and the Rangers’ desire to free up cap space led to the forward’s move to LA. [NY Post]
• Will the Bruins swing and miss at the NHL trade deadline? [Spector’s Hockey]
• How much better are the Predators with Matt Duchene out of the lineup? [Nashville Post]
• The Blues desperately need their injured players to get healthy to help their playoff push. [Post-Dispatch]
• Thatcher Demko‘s extension could go one of two extreme ways for the Canucks. [Sportsnet]
• The Rapid City Rush will be keeping the Teddy Bear Toss legacy alive on Saturday night. [FloHockey]
