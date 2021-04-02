Five more Canucks added to NHL COVID-19 protocol list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five more Canucks players have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Alex Edler, Braden Holtby, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, and Antoine Roussel joined Adam Gaudette and Travis Hamonic on Friday’s update. Gaudette has been on since Tuesday, while Hamonic was added on Thursday.

The NHL announced on Thursday that Canucks games through April 6 have been postponed. The expectation as of now is that the team will resume their schedule next Thursday, with Tuesday being a target date to return to practice.

“Whether we have someone that gets it or not, everyone is trying their best to abide by the protocols,” said forward J.T. Miller. “The timing is obviously not great — there’s no good timing — but it doesn’t change anything. No matter what the circumstances, no one wants to get it, not one wants to spread it, nothing changes.”

There have been 50 games postponed this season, with 45 due to COVID-19 protocols. The other five were related to weather issues.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.