WATCH: Nathan MacKinnon penalized for tossing helmet at Conor Garland

Wednesday’s Colorado Avalanche-Arizona Coyotes game turned out to be pretty chaotic.

First, the Avalanche were 9-3 winners thanks to a five-goal first period that featured a Joonas Donskoi hat trick in the first seven minutes of the game. That alone makes for a noteworthy night.

But then it wrapped up late in the third period with Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon earning a 10-minute misconduct for tossing Conor Garland‘s own helmet at him.

The incident happened in the closing minutes as MacKinnon and Garland became tangled up in some sort of a wrestling match along the boards. During the skirmish, MacKinnon ripped Garland’s helmet off and then tossed at him, hitting the Coyotes forward in the face.

You can see it all in the video above.

The penalties out of that situation: Garland received two minutes for roughing, while MacKinnon received a double-minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. There also could be sort of a fine to come this week as well.

MacKinnon had two assists in the Avalanche win as they continued their recent stretch of dominant play.

