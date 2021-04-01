PHT Morning Skate: Canucks’ risk with Demko; Panthers’ goaltending situation

By Sean LeahyApr 1, 2021, 9:23 AM EDT
0 Comments

Thatcher Demko‘s reported five-year, $25M extension is a calculated risk by the Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]

• The Sabres win! Said interim head coach Don Granato: “Everybody stepped up. There was no variance of guys on the bench, one guy more vocal then the next guy. I believe they were in it together and consistent mannerisms through the whole group into the third period.”

Shayne Gostisbehere cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Flyers’ taxi squad. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• What Spencer Knight’s signing means for the Panthers’ future in net. [The Hockey News]

• Why Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Zach Hyman are the most complete line in the NHL. [Sportsnet]

• Their scoring may have improved this season, but the Wild are still strong on the blue line. [Zone Coverage]

• Is it worth giving up the future to bring Jack Eichel to Minnesota? [Hockey Wilderness]

• As far as good fits go, Kyle Palmieri would be a good add for the Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Will Brian Burke’s style of roster creation result in an improved Penguins team? [Pensburgh]

• A good look at the women making an impact in the hockey equipment industry. [NHL.com]

