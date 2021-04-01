Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Thatcher Demko‘s reported five-year, $25M extension is a calculated risk by the Canucks. [Pass it to Bulis]

• The Sabres win! Said interim head coach Don Granato: “Everybody stepped up. There was no variance of guys on the bench, one guy more vocal then the next guy. I believe they were in it together and consistent mannerisms through the whole group into the third period.”

• Shayne Gostisbehere cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Flyers’ taxi squad. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• What Spencer Knight’s signing means for the Panthers’ future in net. [The Hockey News]

• Why Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Zach Hyman are the most complete line in the NHL. [Sportsnet]

• Their scoring may have improved this season, but the Wild are still strong on the blue line. [Zone Coverage]

• Is it worth giving up the future to bring Jack Eichel to Minnesota? [Hockey Wilderness]

• As far as good fits go, Kyle Palmieri would be a good add for the Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Will Brian Burke’s style of roster creation result in an improved Penguins team? [Pensburgh]

• A good look at the women making an impact in the hockey equipment industry. [NHL.com]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.