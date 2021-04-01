Golden Knights-Wild stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
In this truncated season with temporarily realigned divisions and a new playoff format, the Wild and Golden Knights, competing in the same division for the first time, both look to be headed back to the postseason as they each sit in the top three in the West.
Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen have both manned the net well this season. Talbot has struggled against Vegas this year, however, dropping both games in early March and allowing four-plus goals in each of those starts. Calder contender Kahkonen was between the pipes for the two most recent wins over the Golden Knights, including a shutout on March 8. With his next win, Kahkonen will set a franchise single-season record for a rookie goalie.
Marc-Andre Fleury (483 wins) is one win from tying Ed Belfour for fourth all-time. Fleury could also soon pass Roberto Luongo (489) for third and then would trail only Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551). Robin Lehner is 3-0-0 since missing 16 games with a concussion.
Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights
T-Mobile Arena
PROJECTED LINEUPS
GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max Pacioretty – TBD – Mark Stone
Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Alex Tuch – Nicolas Roy – Keegan Kolesar
Will Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves
Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore
Brayden McNabb – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud
Starting goalie: Robin Lehner
WILD
Kirill Kaprizov – Victor Rask – Mats Zuccarello
Kevin Fiala – Ryan Hartman – Marcus Johansson
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Nick Bonino
Nico Sturm – Luke Johnson – Nick Bjugstad
Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba
Ian Cole – Carson Soucy
Starting goalie: Cam Talbot