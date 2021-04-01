Golden Knights-Wild stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In this truncated season with temporarily realigned divisions and a new playoff format, the Wild and Golden Knights, competing in the same division for the first time, both look to be headed back to the postseason as they each sit in the top three in the West.

Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen have both manned the net well this season. Talbot has struggled against Vegas this year, however, dropping both games in early March and allowing four-plus goals in each of those starts. Calder contender Kahkonen was between the pipes for the two most recent wins over the Golden Knights, including a shutout on March 8. With his next win, Kahkonen will set a franchise single-season record for a rookie goalie.

Marc-Andre Fleury (483 wins) is one win from tying Ed Belfour for fourth all-time. Fleury could also soon pass Roberto Luongo (489) for third and then would trail only Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551). Robin Lehner is 3-0-0 since missing 16 games with a concussion.

WHAT: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Thursday, April 1, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Minnesota, Las Vegas)

ON THE CALL: John Walton, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – TBD – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Alex Tuch – Nicolas Roy – Keegan Kolesar

Will Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves

Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

WILD

Kirill Kaprizov – Victor Rask – Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala – Ryan Hartman – Marcus Johansson

Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Nick Bonino

Nico Sturm – Luke Johnson – Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba

Ian Cole – Carson Soucy

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot