Golden Knights-Wild stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Apr 1, 2021
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In this truncated season with temporarily realigned divisions and a new playoff format, the Wild and Golden Knights, competing in the same division for the first time, both look to be headed back to the postseason as they each sit in the top three in the West.

Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen have both manned the net well this season. Talbot has struggled against Vegas this year, however, dropping both games in early March and allowing four-plus goals in each of those starts. Calder contender Kahkonen was between the pipes for the two most recent wins over the Golden Knights, including a shutout on March 8. With his next win, Kahkonen will set a franchise single-season record for a rookie goalie.

Marc-Andre Fleury (483 wins) is one win from tying Ed Belfour for fourth all-time. Fleury could also soon pass Roberto Luongo (489) for third and then would trail only Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551). Robin Lehner is 3-0-0 since missing 16 games with a concussion.

WHAT: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Thursday, April 1, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Minnesota, Las Vegas)
ON THE CALL: John Walton, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Max Pacioretty – TBD – Mark Stone
Jonathan MarchessaultWilliam KarlssonReilly Smith
Alex TuchNicolas RoyKeegan Kolesar
Will CarrierTomas NosekRyan Reaves

Alec MartinezShea Theodore
Brayden McNabbAlex Pietrangelo
Nicolas HagueZach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

WILD
Kirill KaprizovVictor RaskMats Zuccarello
Kevin FialaRyan HartmanMarcus Johansson
Jordan GreenwayJoel Eriksson EkNick Bonino
Nico SturmLuke JohnsonNick Bjugstad

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinMatt Dumba
Ian ColeCarson Soucy

Starting goalie: Cam Talbot

