Chandler Stephenson will sit for the next three games after he was suspended for elbowing Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot during Wednesday game.

Late in the second period of LA’s 4-2 win over Vegas, Stephenson delivered a late, high hit on Bjornfot after the defenseman retrieved a puck in the corner. Bjornfot gets to the puck first, rings it around the boards to the other end of the LA zone while Stephenson skates in for the hit. The Golden Knights forward had more than enough time to either change his angle to avoid the hit or minimize contact.

Stephenson was given a major for elbowing and a game misconduct. He’ll forfeit $71,120.70 of salary, which will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Bjornfot did not return to the game and is “doubtful” for Friday’s game against San Jose, according to Kings head coach Todd McLellan.

The suspension will begin Thursday against the Wild (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN). Chandler Stephenson will be eligible to return to the Golden Knights’ lineup beginning with next Wednesday’s game against the Blues.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.