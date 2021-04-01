Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream: Thursday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean Leahy Apr 1, 2021
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes. Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Carolina and Chicago will close out a two-game series two days after the Blackhawks pulled out a 2-1 win at home against the Hurricanes. Despite being doubled up in shots (32-16), the Hawks scored two goals in the first 4:02 of the second period to take a 2-0 lead en route to snapping the Canes’ three-game win streak.

Tuesday’s loss prevented Carolina from taking over the top spot in the Central as they sit one point back of both defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay and Florida. The Hurricanes have played well of late, going 11-2-2 over their last 15 games, which included an eight-game win streak. After this game, Carolina returns home for an eight-game homestand, which should be welcome news considering their 11-1-3 home record this season (12-7-0 on the road).

Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton finally was kept off the scoresheet as his 14-game point streak was halted on Tuesday. The run was the longest of any player this season and marked only the second time in the last 25 years a defenseman amassed a point streak as long (Shayne Gostisbehere – 15 games in 2015-16 with the Flyers).

Alex DeBrincat has been looking more and more like the 41-goal scorer from two seasons ago than his 18-goal output last year. The 23-year-old already has 19 goals this season (tied-fourth in NHL), including three in the last two games.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Thursday, April 1, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Chicago)
ON THE CALL: John Walton, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Alex DeBrincat – Pius SuterPatrick Kane
Dominik KubalikDavid KampfBrandon Hagel
Mattias JanmarkKirby DachDylan Strome
Ryan Carpenter – Carl SoderbergPhilipp Kurashev

Nikita ZadorovConnor Murphy
Duncan KeithAdam Boqvist
Calvin de HaanWyatt Kalynuk

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

HURRICANES
Nino Niederreiter – Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas
Andrei SvechnikovVincent TrocheckJesper Fast
Brock McGinnJordan StaalWarren Foegele
Cedric PaquetteSteven LorentzJordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton
Brady SkjeiBrett Pesce
Haydn FleuryJake Bean

Starting goalie: James Reimer

