Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Will Shayne Gostisbehere pass through waivers? Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault believes so. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Is the next move Chuck Fletcher making a big deal to shake up a team in a major funk? [Philly Voice]

• And does that trade involve Travis Sanheim and the LA Kings? [Mayor’s Manor]

• It’s looking like John Tortorella’s time in Columbus is coming to an end. [1st Ohio Battery]

• How will the Panthers go and try to replace the hole left by Aaron Ekblad‘s absence? [Miami Herald]

• Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Brianna Decker are some of the players that have been named to the U.S. women’s roster for May’s IIHF World Championship in Nova Scotia. [Olympic Talk]

• Lisa Haley is the NWHL’s new senior VP of hockey operations. [NWHL]

• The best forward group in the NHL right now? That would be the Winnipeg Jets. [The Hockey News]

• Eeli Tolvanen is finally developing into the impact player the Predators hoped he would become. [Nashville Post]

• Why top prospect Carson Lambos could make his way inside the NHL Draft’s top 10 picks. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Is a top-six winger high on Kyle Dubas‘ list of needs for the Maple Leafs? [Leafs Nation]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.