Our Line Starts podcast: Tim Peel’s hot mic Incident; Flyers struggles

Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, and Ryan Callahan discuss referee Tim Peel’s hot mic incident and whether or not game management should take place in the NHL. They breakdown Philadelphia’s recent struggles in the East. They touch on the impact of Aaron Ekblad‘s injury and what it means for the Panthers going forward. Also, they give their Vezina Trophy predictions and talk about the tight race in the Central Division.

Start-6:10 – Tim Peel’s hot mic incident

6:10-11:50 – Flyers issues on defense and in net

11:50-14:30 – Vezina Trophy odds presented by PointsBet

14:30-18:20 – Can the Hurricanes challenge the Bolts?

18:20-22:20 – Can the Panthers overcome Aaron Ekblad’s injury and make a playoff run?

22:20-End Cold Brew Check fueled by Dunkin’ – Who gets the last playoff spot in the Central?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

