Golden Knights-Kings stream: Wednesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings. Golden Knights-Kings stream coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Los Angeles and Vegas close out a two-game series after the Golden Knights won, 4-1, on Monday for their second straight victory. The loss for the Kings was their fourth in five meetings against Vegas this season and their third straight defeat overall (0-3-0 stretch) after dropping a two-game set at San Jose last week.

The Golden Knights have won 14 of their last 18 games and are 14-2-1 at home this season (.853 points percentage is third-best in NHL). As the calendar is about to turn to April, Vegas enters as one of the hottest teams over the last month. Vegas is also one of three teams (also Tampa, Nashville) that are perfect when leading after two periods as the Golden Knights are 15-0-0 with a lead heading into the third.

Anze Kopitar leads LA with 37 points while Dustin Brown is first on the team with 14 goals – both have spent their entire careers with the Kings (Kopitar 1,106 GP since 2006-07, Brown 1,214 GP since 2003-04). Drew Doughty, another career-long Kings player (952 GP since 2008-09), is seccond on the team in points (27) and leads the entire league in ice time per game (26:34).

A surprise performer for LA this season has been Adrian Kempe, who has already surpassed his goal total from a season ago (12 in 33 games played versus 11 in 69 last year). He is approaching his career high of 16 (2017-18) and scored two games ago after going 6 games with zero points.

WHAT: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, March 31, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Dave Goucher, Shane Hnidy

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Kings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Keegan Kolesar – Cody Glass – Alex Tuch

Will Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves

Alex Martinez – Shea Theodore

Brayden McNabb – Dylan Coghlan

Nicolas Hague – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury

KINGS

Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown

Andreas Athanasiou – Jaret Anderson-Dolan – Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore – Gabriel Vilardi – Jeff Carter

Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Austin Wagner

Mikey Anderson – Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot – Matt Roy

Austin Strand – Sean Walker

Starting goalie: Cal Petersen