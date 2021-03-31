Flyers-Sabres stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers. Flyers-Sabres stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

On Monday, the Flyers overcame a 3-0 third-period deficit to defeat the Sabres, 4-3, in overtime. Two days later these clubs will meet to close out a two-game series in the seventh of eight regular-season meetings this season.

Buffalo is now the 18th team in NHL history to go winless over 18-plus games and just the second club in the past 27 years to do so, joining the 2003-04 Penguins. More deflating for the Sabres is what’s transpired the last two games – blowing third- period leads in each. Buffalo’s .250 points percentage this season is on pace to be the worst in the NHL since the inaugural season for the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-00 (.238).

A loss in this game would put the Sabres winless over their 16-game March schedule and join them with the 1976-77 Red Wings (15 losses, one tie in March 1977) as the only teams to complete an entire month playing at last 16 games without a win.

The Flyers’ Carter Hart has struggled to an 8-9-3 record this season (4.04 GAA) after a 24-13-3 mark a season ago (2.42 GAA). After Thursday’s loss to the Rangers (five goals allowed), his third straight start allowing four-plus goals, Hart has not seen the net and coach Alain Vigneault is not expecting to dress him on Wednesday for the second consecutive game. Vigneault made it clear these are not “rest” days for Hart, but rather work days.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres

WHERE: KeyBank Center

WHEN: Wednesday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local market: Philadelphia)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM:

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SABRES

Taylor Hall – Casey Mittelstadt – Tage Thompson

Victor Olofsson – Riley Sheahan – Sam Reinhart

Jeff Skinner – Curtis Lazar – Kyle Okposo

Tobias Rieder – Cody Eakin – Steven Fogarty

Brandon Montour – Colin Miller

Rasmus Dahlin – Henri Jokiharju

Matt Irwin – Rasmus Ristolainen

Starting goalie: Linus Ullmark

FLYERS

James van Riemsdyk – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny

Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Joel Farabee

Oskar Lindblom – Nolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek

Michael Raffl – Scott Laughton – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Shayne Gostisbehere – Samuel Morin

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott