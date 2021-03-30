Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Really good read on Marc-Andre Fleury excelling this season after a painful loss. [ESPN]
• Andrei Vasilevskiy, Semyon Varlamov, and Fleury are a few of your 2020-21 Vezina candidates at the moment. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Vitali Kravtsov is coming. What should the Rangers expect from the young Russian forward? [Blue Seat Blogs]
• After 18 straight defeats, which players should the Sabres target in the top three of this summer’s NHL Draft? [Die by the Blade]
• Motivation is needed if these Blues are going to have a shot at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Post-Dispatch]
• After some time off, the Canadiens now finish the season with 25 games in 43 days. [Sportsnet]
• How challenging will the upcoming trade deadline be for Jim Benning? The Canucks have more no-move/no-trade clauses than any other team in the NHL. [Pass it to Bulis]
• Alex Galchenyuk received a bit of an offseason hand from teammate Auston Matthews. [The Hockey News]
• Taking a look at the Rick Nash/Rangers trade tree and how it’s helping New York today. [Featurd]
