Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Really good read on Marc-Andre Fleury excelling this season after a painful loss. [ESPN]

• Andrei Vasilevskiy, Semyon Varlamov, and Fleury are a few of your 2020-21 Vezina candidates at the moment. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Vitali Kravtsov is coming. What should the Rangers expect from the young Russian forward? [Blue Seat Blogs]

• After 18 straight defeats, which players should the Sabres target in the top three of this summer’s NHL Draft? [Die by the Blade]

• Motivation is needed if these Blues are going to have a shot at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Post-Dispatch]

• After some time off, the Canadiens now finish the season with 25 games in 43 days. [Sportsnet]

• How challenging will the upcoming trade deadline be for Jim Benning? The Canucks have more no-move/no-trade clauses than any other team in the NHL. [Pass it to Bulis]

• Alex Galchenyuk received a bit of an offseason hand from teammate Auston Matthews. [The Hockey News]

• Taking a look at the Rick Nash/Rangers trade tree and how it’s helping New York today. [Featurd]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.