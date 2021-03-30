NHL Horoscopes Week 12: Gemini Mars continues to make an impact

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a lot of chaos between it just being Aries season in general, a Gemini Mars cycle that has knocked around two of the best teams in the league, and a potentially dramatic Pisces Mercury.

It’s another week of the NHL and horoscopes where anything can happen, including Leo teams going on a hot streak out of nowhere.

Stat Leaders

Connor McDavid: 63 points, 42 assists (Capricorn)

Auston Matthews: 31 goals (Virgo)

Brendan Lemiuex: 59 PIM (Pisces)

Andrei Vasilevskiy: .930 Save % (Cancer)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Several Bruins players remain on the Covid protocol list.

Horoscope: They need a cosmic intervention to get some scoring.

Do: Score a five on five goal Don’t: Spread Covid

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

Woof.

Horoscope: I remain speechless.

Do: Win a game maybe Don’t: :/

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

Virgo Alex Ovechkin is still producing.

Horoscope: We’re a couple of weeks away from a Taurus Venus, but the Caps have had things together for a while anyways.

Do: Best players Don’t: Suspensions

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Aries Mika Zibanejad is on a roll.

Horoscope: The further away we get from Aquarius season, the better the Rangers seem to play?

Do: Get it together David Quinn Don’t: Get away from best players

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Isles might need to add a scorer to keep their roll going.

Horoscope: Suddenly they’ve lost two in a row. Aries season has not been kind to the Islanders scoring.

Do: Offense Don’t: Complacency

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Sagittarius Mackenzie Blackwood is playing at another level.

Horoscope: This has felt like a big week for Scorpios already so it’s no surprise a Scorpio moon on Tuesday is fueling that.

Do: Mackenzie Blackwood x3 Don’t: Lose to the Bruins, apparently

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

It’s getting ugly for Gemini goalie Carter Hart.

Horoscope: Something isn’t working, and panicking isn’t the answer but it’s really not going well.

Do: Beat the Sabres at least Don’t: Negative scoring margin

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Taurus goalie Tristan Jarry being out would not be good.

Horoscope: They’re on a hot streak, the stars be damned.

Do: Top offense Don’t: Panic in net

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Scorpio Filip Hronek has been their best player.

Horoscope: The Blue Jackets wins were nice!

Do: Power play Don’t: Let a defenseman be your best scorer

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Is this another Norris run for Scorpio Victor Hedman?

Horoscope: Suddenly they have just a one point lead on the Hurricanes. Gemini Mars can be a fickle time.

Do: Win some key games Don’t: Fall behind out of nowhere

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

Aquarius Aaron Ekblad missing the rest of the season is rough luck.

Horoscope: Last week’s Virgo moon kept the Panthers playing the way they have all season.

Do: Selke watch Don’t: Drop off

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

Gemini Dougie Hamilton has points in 14 straight games.

Horoscope: The Libra full moon was supposed to have a big effect on Cancers, and the Hurricanes are playing like one of the best teams in hockey.

Do: Goalies Don’t: Lose focus

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

Suddenly the Predators are in it?

Horoscope: Scorpio Pekka Rinne remembered how to goalie and the Gemini Preds are on a role.

Do: Goalies Don’t: Listen to me apparently.

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

They are lucky to have so many games in hand.

Horoscope: The games in hand are going to be huge for this utterly confusing team.

Do: Young players Don’t: Miss this opportunity

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

They have a favorable schedule during Aries season.

Horoscope: Aries season is not helping the Blackhawks at all it turns out.

Do: Goalies Don’t: Spiral

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Scorpio David Savard could be the first guy gone at the deadline.

Horoscope: Like any good Cancer, the Blue Jackets are emotional and don’t know what to do.

Do: Trades Don’t: Lose to the Red Wings imo

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

Taurus Kirill Kaprizov is a legitimate star.

Horoscope: The Minnesota Wild vibe train is not stopping any time soon.

Do: Home success Don’t: Falter with late schedule

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

Things aren’t going to get easier for the Blues with their schedule.

Horoscope: The Blues have slumped here at the end as they are finally getting a bit healthier. Not very Aries of them.

Do: Health Don’t: Fall out of playoff positioning.

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

Capricorn Conor Garland would be a great get at the trade deadline.

Horoscope: The Coyotes have won some nice games here, keep creating that momentum.

Do: Goals Don’t: Inconsistency

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Capricorn Brent Burns is not having a good year.

Horoscope: Not great, Bob!

Do: Next season Don’t: Sharks

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

Taurus Mark Stone is not slowing down.

Horoscope: There really isn’t too much to say about a team that’s dominated on the ice despite a really quiet time period for Leos.

Do: Good goalies Don’t: Lose on the road

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

They should probably see what they can get for Taurus Rickard Rickell.

Horoscope: They do a lot of weird personnel things but that’s being an Aquarius for you.

Do: Play Danton Heinen Don’t: Be reluctant to make moves

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Scorpio Dustin Brown might be on the move if this keeps out.

Horoscope: The Libra full moon didn’t help a Kings team that’s now lost three in a row.

Do: Good trade deadline Don’t: Slump

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Scorpio Cale Makar, still ridiculous.

Horoscope: No regulation losses in 10 games during a peak time of year for Scorpios.

Do: Keep rolling Don’t: Forget to tell everyone Cale Makar should win the Norris

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Doesn’t look great folks.

Horoscope: They’ve actually played well lately but it still feels impossible for them to climb back

Do: Keep fighting for it Don’t: Have a -20 scoring margin

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

This season is slipping away real fast.

Horoscope: Pisces Mercury is a lot about the vibe, how you feel mentally about what’s ahead, and the Calgary vibe isn’t great.

Do: Trade deadline? Don’t: Keep falling

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Capricorn Connor McDavid something something.

Horoscope: Pretty good run for the Oilers in the middle of a Libra moon cycle.

Do: Keep rolling Don’t: Rely only on stars

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Here come the Jets?

Horoscope: Aries season has been real good to the Jets. Have to enjoy what they’ve been doing the second half of the season.

Do: Keep offensive pace Don’t: Drop off

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Capricorn Tim Stützle continues to have an impressive season.

Horoscope: Pisces Mercury could be nice to the Senators, in the sense they can keep causing trouble.

Do: More than 94 goals Don’t: Awful scoring margin

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Scorpio Eric Staal really adds to a Habs team that succeeds with its fixed signs.

Horoscope: The Habs are making moves and creating their own vibe, Leo style.

Do: Cole Caufield soon Don’t: Drop off

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Taurus Mitch Marner is on a tear.

Horoscope: A bit of a rough run during a Gemini Mars cycle that’s hit every Gemini pretty hard, but they seem to be a bit back on track.

Do: One game at a time Don’t: Leafs being Leafs

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.