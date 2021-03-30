Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes. Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The red-hot Hurricanes breeze into Chicago for a two-game set with the Blackhawks. Carolina trails Central-leading Tampa Bay by a single point. The Canes have won three straight games entering this matchup and own a 11-1-2 record over their last 14 games. Chicago has been struggling of late, losing six of its last eight games (2-6-0).

Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton enters Tuesday’s contest with the League’s longest active point streak (14 games, 2G-14A). Hamilton extended the streak with an assist on Martin Necas’ eventual game-winning power play goal during the third period of Carolina’s 4-3 win over first-place Tampa on Saturday. In doing so, Hamilton surpassed Auston Matthews (13 games) for the longest point streak this season. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid is the only other player with an active point streak of at least 10 games.

Necas was named NHL second Star of the Week on Monday. The honor comes after Necas recorded second points (4G-3A) in three games last week, capped by his four-point performance Saturday vs. Tampa (2G-2A). Necas factored on all four Carolina goals, including his game- winning power play goal during the third period.

Alex DeBrincat provided the only offense for Chicago on Sunday with his pair of goals. Since returning from the League’s COVID-19 protocol on Feb. 2, DeBrincat has scored 16 goals, which is tied for the league high in this span with Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin. Hurricanes winger Sebastian Aho has 14 goals during this time.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks

WHERE: United Center

WHEN: Tuesday, March 30, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Chicago)

ON THE CALL: John Walton, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Dominik Kubalik – Kirby Dach – Brandon Hagel

Mattias Janmark – David Kampf – Philipp Kurashev

Matthew Highmore – Carl Soderberg – Ryan Carpenter

Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy

Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist

Calvin de Haan – Nicolas Beaudin

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

HURRICANES

Nino Niederreiter – Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov – Vincent Trocheck – Jesper Fast

Brock McGinn – Jordan Staal – Warren Foegele

Cedric Paquette – Steven Lorentz – Jordan Martinook

Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton

Brady Skjei – Brett Pesce

Haydn Fleury – Jake Bean

Starting goalie: Alex Nedeljkovic