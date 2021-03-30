Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream: Tuesday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes. Blackhawks-Hurricanes stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The red-hot Hurricanes breeze into Chicago for a two-game set with the Blackhawks. Carolina trails Central-leading Tampa Bay by a single point. The Canes have won three straight games entering this matchup and own a 11-1-2 record over their last 14 games. Chicago has been struggling of late, losing six of its last eight games (2-6-0).
Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton enters Tuesday’s contest with the League’s longest active point streak (14 games, 2G-14A). Hamilton extended the streak with an assist on Martin Necas’ eventual game-winning power play goal during the third period of Carolina’s 4-3 win over first-place Tampa on Saturday. In doing so, Hamilton surpassed Auston Matthews (13 games) for the longest point streak this season. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid is the only other player with an active point streak of at least 10 games.
Necas was named NHL second Star of the Week on Monday. The honor comes after Necas recorded second points (4G-3A) in three games last week, capped by his four-point performance Saturday vs. Tampa (2G-2A). Necas factored on all four Carolina goals, including his game- winning power play goal during the third period.
Alex DeBrincat provided the only offense for Chicago on Sunday with his pair of goals. Since returning from the League’s COVID-19 protocol on Feb. 2, DeBrincat has scored 16 goals, which is tied for the league high in this span with Auston Matthews and Alex Ovechkin. Hurricanes winger Sebastian Aho has 14 goals during this time.
WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Tuesday, March 30, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Chicago)
ON THE CALL: John Walton, Pierre McGuire
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik – Kirby Dach – Brandon Hagel
Mattias Janmark – David Kampf – Philipp Kurashev
Matthew Highmore – Carl Soderberg – Ryan Carpenter
Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy
Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist
Calvin de Haan – Nicolas Beaudin
Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen
HURRICANES
Nino Niederreiter – Sebastian Aho – Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov – Vincent Trocheck – Jesper Fast
Brock McGinn – Jordan Staal – Warren Foegele
Cedric Paquette – Steven Lorentz – Jordan Martinook
Jaccob Slavin – Dougie Hamilton
Brady Skjei – Brett Pesce
Haydn Fleury – Jake Bean
Starting goalie: Alex Nedeljkovic