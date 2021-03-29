Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo Sabres know about losing, as their historic 18-game losing streak can attest. Combine this 18-game losing streak with the Sabres’ larger, miserable run of failures, and they probably know the varieties of losing like Baskin Robbins knows ice cream flavors.

However, the Flyers extended the Buffalo Sabres’ losing streak to 18 games in a way that, somehow, probably felt new.

The Sabres became the 18th team in NHL history to experience a losing streak of 18 games or more, and they did it in “style.” When you compare it to the worst winless streaks in the last few decades, it keeps climbing the ranks. The Sabres are now 0-15-3 in their last 18 games.

LONGEST SINGLE-SEASON WINLESS STREAKS

SINCE SUDDEN-DEATH OVERTIME INSTITUTED IN 1983-84

1992-93 SENATORS 21 GAMES

1992-93 SHARKS 20 GAMES

1993-94 JETS 19 GAMES

2020-21 SABRES 18 GAMES

2003-04 PENGUINS 18 GAMES

Flyers storm back from 3-0 third period deficit; Sabres losing streak reaches 18 games

Heading into the third period, the headlines were going to be something. Maybe a line along the lines of “the Sabres find the Flyers, a team almost as miserable as they are?” After all, Buffalo was up 3-0 with 20 minutes to go.

Welp. Gulp.

Instead of being the sort of defeat that might leave the flailing Flyers floundering even more, it was instead a spectacle. The Flyers scored three goals in the third period, then beat the Sabres with this overtime-winner:

The Athletic’s John Vogl notes that this was the Sabres’ first lead since Feb. 23. That also marks the Sabres’ last win, when they beat the Devils 4-1.

Brandon Montour laying it out there: "It's embarrassing. This whole stretch is embarrassing. Any team in the NHL, that's a win. … That's on players. The 20 guys on the ice. That's brutal." #Sabres — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 30, 2021

As you might expect, there are some sad stats when you get more creative. Sportsnet Stats presents a true doozy to compare the Sabres and the Buffalo Bills:

Wins from Buffalo teams since Feb. 1st, 2020: Bills: 15

Sabres: 14 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 30, 2021

