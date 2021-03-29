ProHockeyTalk’s 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker

By Sean LeahyMar 29, 2021, 7:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

The ProHockeyTalk 2020-21 NHL Trade Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2021 NHL trade deadline is Monday, April. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

NHL Trade Tracker updates
The Devils’ Kyle Palmieri dilemma
Predators changes can start with Ekholm trade
Taylor Hall trade would benefit everybody
What would a potential Jack Eichel trade look like?
Rickard Rakell and the Ducks need a change

March 27, 2021 (link)
Los Angeles Kings: Brendan Lemieux
New York Rangers: 2021 fourth-round pick

March 26, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: 2021 third and fifth-round picks (Sabres retain $1.625M of Staal’s salary)
Montreal Canadiens: Eric Staal

March 24, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: Alexander Volkov
Tampa Bay Lightning: Antoine Morand, 2023 conditional seventh-round pick

March 20, 2021 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: 2021 sixth-round pick
Colorado Avalanche: Jonas Johansson

March 12, 2021
Columbus Blue Jackets: Mikko Lehtonen
Toronto Maple Leafs: Veini Vehvilainen

Feb. 15, 2021
Carolina Hurricanes: David Warsofsky, Yegor Korshkov
Toronto Maple Leafs: Alex Galchenyuk

Feb. 13, 2021
Carolina Hurricanes: 2022 seventh-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets: Gregory Hofmann

Feb. 13, 2021 (link)
Carolina Hurricanes: Cedric Paquette, Alex Galchenyuk
Ottawa Senators: Ryan Dzingel

[Your 2020-21 NHL on NBC TV schedule]

Jan. 27, 2021
San Jose Sharks: Christian Jaros
Ottawa Senators: Jack Kopacka, 2022 seventh-round pick

Jan. 27, 2021
Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Carrick
San Jose Sharks: Jack Kopacka

Jan. 23, 2021 (link)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine, Jack Roslovic
Winnipeg Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2022 third-round pick (Jets retain 26% of Laine’s contract)

Jan. 19, 2021 (link)
Colorado Avalanche: Greg Pateryn
Minnesota Wild: Ian Cole (Avs retain 18.8% of Cole’s contract)

More NHL news

Predators
Predators rapidly climbing back to playoff contention
Aaron Ekblad injury
Panthers’ Ekblad stretchered off ice with apparent leg injury
NHL Schedule changes
NHL announces schedule changes for 19 games