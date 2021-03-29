Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Marleau passed Mark Messier for second all-time in NHL games played at 1,757 on Monday. After passing Messier, Marleau is only 10 games behind Gordie Howe, who owns the all-time record with 1,767 NHL games played.

Here’s the top 10 in NHL games played, including his former teammate, Joe Thornton.

Howe: 1,767 Marleau: 1,757 Messier: 1,756 Jaromir Jagr: 1,733 Ron Francis: 1,731 Joe Thornton: 1,659 (counting Monday) Mark Recchi: 1,658 Chris Chelios: 1,651 Dave Andreychuk: 1,639 Scott Stevens: 1,635

Stick taps to Patrick Marleau as he skates in his 1,757th career #NHL game. Only Gordie Howe has played more – 1,767. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/GCKZHfjhWh — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) March 30, 2021

If healthy Marleau could pass Howe during the remainder of the 2020-21 season. The Sharks are slated to play 22 additional games. Naturally, with COVID-19, it’s not a guarantee that there won’t be any additional interruptions.

Most importantly, getting that far would require continued health.

That sheer volume of 1,757 games is already impressive stuff from Marleau. If you want more evidence of Patrick Marleau’s remarkable durability, consider his active “ironman” streak, too. After Monday’s Sharks – Wild game, Marleau’s now played 888 games in a row. That’s the fourth-longest ironman streak in NHL history.

Heading into Monday, Marleau had 564 goals and 630 assists for 1,194 points in 1,756 career regular-season games. It’s been a quiet season for him, though, as he had two goals and six points in 33 games played.

(With the Sharks not particularly close to a playoff berth, we’re unlikely to see any Keith Yandle-style healthy scratch rumblings.)

In case you’re wondering, Marleau’s also played in 195 playoff games. That would tie him for 24th all-time with Zdeno Chara, who stands a strong chance of breaking that tie.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.