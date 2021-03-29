Islanders-Penguins stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders and Penguins meet for the eighth and final time during this truncated 56-game regular season. The Penguins have won five of the first seven meetings, including Saturday’s 6-3 victory at home. These clubs represent two of the top-three teams in the East Division. Washington leads the division with 50 points, followed by the Isles (48 pts) and Pens (46 pts).

Sidney Crosby improved his career point totals against the Islanders to 121 (39G-82A) in 74 regular-season games – his highest against any franchise. He eclipsed Hockey Hall of Fame member Mark Recchi for the third-most points versus the Islanders by one player in NHL history.

After starting the season 11-8-1, the Penguins have been one the League’s superior clubs. Since the calendar flipped over to March, Pittsburgh owns a record of 11-3-1, and has won three straight games.

On Saturday night, Islanders winger Josh Bailey became the fourth player in franchise history to play in at least 900 career games. Bailey, who is tied with Bobby Nystrom for third in games played, trails only Bryan Trottier (1,123) and Denis Potvin (1,060). The 31-year-old Bailey was selected ninth overall by the Isles in the 2008 NHL Draft and is four points shy of becoming the 11th player in franchise history with at least 500 career points.

In Saturday’s showdown with the Penguins, the Isles found themselves down 5-0 midway through the second period, before Mathew Barzal snapped a 10-game goal drought with his 10th goal of the season. Unlike Thursday’s game in Boston, where they overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime, the difference was too large to overcome.

WHAT: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Monday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Pittsburgh)

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS

Leo Komarov – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey

Ross Johnston – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Oliver Wahlstrom

Cal Clutterbuck – Casey Cizikas – Matt Martin

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Thomas Hickey – Andy Greene

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese – Jared McCann – Evan Rodrigues

Colton Sceviour – Mark Jankowski – Sam Lafferty

Radim Zohorna – Frederick Gaudreau – Anthony Angello

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Michael Matheson – Cody Ceci

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry