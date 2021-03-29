Islanders-Penguins stream: Monday’s NHL on NBCSN matchup

By Sean LeahyMar 29, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders and Penguins meet for the eighth and final time during this truncated 56-game regular season. The Penguins have won five of the first seven meetings, including Saturday’s 6-3 victory at home. These clubs represent two of the top-three teams in the East Division. Washington leads the division with 50 points, followed by the Isles (48 pts) and Pens (46 pts).

Sidney Crosby improved his career point totals against the Islanders to 121 (39G-82A) in 74 regular-season games – his highest against any franchise. He eclipsed Hockey Hall of Fame member Mark Recchi for the third-most points versus the Islanders by one player in NHL history.

After starting the season 11-8-1, the Penguins have been one the League’s superior clubs. Since the calendar flipped over to March, Pittsburgh owns a record of 11-3-1, and has won three straight games.

On Saturday night, Islanders winger Josh Bailey became the fourth player in franchise history to play in at least 900 career games. Bailey, who is tied with Bobby Nystrom for third in games played, trails only Bryan Trottier (1,123) and Denis Potvin (1,060). The 31-year-old Bailey was selected ninth overall by the Isles in the 2008 NHL Draft and is four points shy of becoming the 11th player in franchise history with at least 500 career points.

In Saturday’s showdown with the Penguins, the Isles found themselves down 5-0 midway through the second period, before Mathew Barzal snapped a 10-game goal drought with his 10th goal of the season. Unlike Thursday’s game in Boston, where they overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime, the difference was too large to overcome.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
WHERE: PPG Paints Arena
WHEN: Monday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Pittsburgh)
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS
Leo Komarov – Mathew Barzal – Jordan Eberle
Anthony BeauvillierBrock Nelson – Josh Bailey
Ross JohnstonJean-Gabriel PageauOliver Wahlstrom
Cal ClutterbuckCasey CizikasMatt Martin

Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyScott Mayfield
Thomas HickeyAndy Greene

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Zach Aston-ReeseJared McCannEvan Rodrigues
Colton SceviourMark JankowskiSam Lafferty
Radim ZohornaFrederick Gaudreau – Anthony Angello

Brian DumoulinKris Letang
Michael MathesonCody Ceci
Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

More NHL news

Carter Hart
Carter Hart won’t play next two games for Flyers; needs to ‘work...
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche starting to hit their stride
Islanders trade rumors
NHL On NBCSN: How active should Islanders be ahead of trade deadline?