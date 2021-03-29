Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Hershey Bears video coach Emily Engel-Natzke sits down with Anson Carter to discuss growing up as an Avs fan, her winding journey to pro hockey and the pressure she feels to prove the doubters wrong.

