Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scary scene in Dallas on Sunday evening when Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad had to be stretchered off the ice with an apparent leg injury.

The injury happened midway through the second period when he went into the corner to make a play on the puck.

As he turned, his skate appeared to get caught on the ice resulting a gruesome looking injury that left him on the ice in serious pain as he grabbed at his knee.

He was attended to on the ice and removed by stretcher.

Ekblad has been having a fantastic season for the Panthers — one of the best of his career — and entered play on Sunday with 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 games. He just scored the game-winning goal for the Panthers in overtime on Saturday night and recorded an assist on Sunday.

The only update from the Panthers after the game came from coach Joel Quenneville when he said they will know more about Ekblad’s status on Monday, but that they expect him to miss a significant amount of time.

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.