NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. Bruins-Devils stream coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

New Jersey and Boston face off for the fifth-and-sixth time this season over the next three days (also play Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET). The Devils are 3-0-1 against the Bruins this season, winning the last three matchups. Winger Kyle Palmieri has led the way with three of his six goals this season coming against the B’s.

This will be New Jersey’s sixth game in nine days. The Devils are coming off consecutive losses at Washington on Thursday and Friday.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced prior to Saturday’s game against Buffalo, that top-line winger Brad Marchand was placed in the NHL’s COVID- 19 protocol, joining forwards Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly. Marchand is Boston’s leading scorer with 34 points (12G-22A) and is second among B’s forwards in time on ice/game (18:58) behind David Pastrnak (19:15). Trent Frederic (4G-1A) replaced Marchand on the top line with Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron.

Tuukka Rask left Thursday’s game against the Islanders following the first period with an upper-body injury. Rask has been dealing with an injury for most of March, appearing in just three of the team’s 11 games. Rask will not play Sunday as Jaroslav Halak will get the start. Halak is 1-2-1 in his last four appearances, including an OT loss Thursday in relief of Rask.

WHAT: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Sunday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Boston)

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Devils stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Trent Frederic – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Craig Smith

Anders Bjork – Charlie Coyle – Zach Senyshyn

Greg McKegg – Jack Studnicka – Chris Wagner

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril – Connor Clifton

Jarred Tinordi – Steve Kampfer

Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak

DEVILS

Janne Kuokkanen – Travis Zajac – Yegor Sharangovich

Jesper Bratt – Pavel Zacha – Kyle Palmieri

Jesper Boqvist – Jack Hughes – Andreas Johnsson

Mikhail Maltsev – Michael McLeod – Miles Wood

Ty Smith – Damon Severson

Dmitry Kulikov – P.K. Subban

Ryan Murray – Sami Vatanen

Starting goalie: Mackenzie Blackwood