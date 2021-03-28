Blue Jackets-Red Wings stream: NHL on NBCSN matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. Blue Jackets-Red Wings stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Columbus and Detroit meet on Sunday for the second game of a back-to-back. The Red Wings defeated the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak, while Columbus has now dropped three straight of their own.

Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game, before Nick Foligno cut the lead in half midway through the second period. Anthony Mantha scored the only goal of the third period to help give the Wings a 3-1 win and snap a three-game losing streak.

Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was held without a point on Saturday and has now gone seven straight games without a goal. The 22-year-old has 7sevengoals in 25 games with Columbus this season and has struggled as of late.

The Red Wings have one of the worst power play units in the NHL this season, running at 11.7% (12-for-103). Detroit went 0-for3 on the man-advantage on Saturday and have now gone 1-for-13 on the power play over their last five games.

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena

WHEN: Sunday, March 28, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Detroit)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Anson Carter

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLUE JACKETS

Oliver Bjorkstrand – Kevin Stenlund – Patrik Laine

Max Domi – Jack Roslovic – Cam Atkinson

Boone Jenner – Alexandre Texier – Nick Foligno

Stefan Matteau – Ryan MacInnis – Eric Robinson

Zach Werenski – Seth Jones

Vladislav Gavrikov – David Savard

Gabriel Carlsson – Michael Del Zotto

Starting goalie: Elvis Merzlikins

RED WINGS

Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin – Filip Zadina

Bobby Ryan – Vladislav Namestnikov – Anthony Mantha

Evgeny Svechnikov – Michael Rasmussen – Sam Gagner

Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Adam Erne

Dan DeKeyser – Filip Hronek

Jon Merrill – Troy Stetcher

Patrik Nemeth – Christian Djoos

Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss