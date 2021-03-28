Blackhawks-Predators stream: NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Blackhawks-Predators stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Nashville extended its win streak to four games with a 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday night at United Center. The Predators had goals from Ryan Johansen, Rocco Grimaldi and Mikael Granlund, while Juuse Saros stopped 29 shots to earn his ninth win this season (sixth in last eight starts). Nashville has won three straight and seven of the last nine meetings with Chicago (7-1-1).
The Predators’ victory on Saturday drew them to within two points of the Blackhawks for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Blue Jackets, who play Detroit on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN), are three points behind Chicago.
Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach, who was the team’s first round pick (third overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, made his season debut Saturday night. He had surgery on his right wrist Dec. 29 and was expected to be out 4-5 months; Saturday was two days short of three months. He had one shot in 20:08 of ice time. As a rookie, Dach had 23 points (8G-15A) in 64 games.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Chicago)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik – David Kampf – Brandon Hagel
Mattias Janmark – Kirby Dach – Dylan Strome
Philipp Kurashev – Carl Soderberg – Ryan Carpenter
Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy
Duncan Keith – Ian Mitchell
Calvin de Haan – Adam Boqvist
Starting goalie: Malcolm Subban
PREDATORS
Eeli Tolvanen – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson
Calle Jarnkrok – Mikael Granlund – Luke Kunin
Nick Cousins – Erik Haula – Rocco Grimaldi
Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Mathieu Oliver
Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro
Mattias Ekholm – Alexandre Carrier
Ben Harpur – Jeremy Davis
Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne