Blackhawks-Predators stream: NHL on NBCSN matchup

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Blackhawks-Predators stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nashville extended its win streak to four games with a 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday night at United Center. The Predators had goals from Ryan Johansen, Rocco Grimaldi and Mikael Granlund, while Juuse Saros stopped 29 shots to earn his ninth win this season (sixth in last eight starts). Nashville has won three straight and seven of the last nine meetings with Chicago (7-1-1).

The Predators’ victory on Saturday drew them to within two points of the Blackhawks for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. The Blue Jackets, who play Detroit on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN), are three points behind Chicago.

Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach, who was the team’s first round pick (third overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, made his season debut Saturday night. He had surgery on his right wrist Dec. 29 and was expected to be out 4-5 months; Saturday was two days short of three months. He had one shot in 20:08 of ice time. As a rookie, Dach had 23 points (8G-15A) in 64 games.

WHAT: Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks

WHERE: United Center

WHEN: Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (^Blacked out in local markets: Chicago)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Dominik Kubalik – David Kampf – Brandon Hagel

Mattias Janmark – Kirby Dach – Dylan Strome

Philipp Kurashev – Carl Soderberg – Ryan Carpenter

Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy

Duncan Keith – Ian Mitchell

Calvin de Haan – Adam Boqvist

Starting goalie: Malcolm Subban

PREDATORS

Eeli Tolvanen – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

Calle Jarnkrok – Mikael Granlund – Luke Kunin

Nick Cousins – Erik Haula – Rocco Grimaldi

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Mathieu Oliver

Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro

Mattias Ekholm – Alexandre Carrier

Ben Harpur – Jeremy Davis

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne