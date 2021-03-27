Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHWL’s Isobel Cup Playoffs continues Saturday with the championship matchup between the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps. Pride-Whitecaps stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Isobel Cup Playoffs, previously scheduled in February, return after a short hiatus due to COVID-19 cases, and will be played with no fans in attendance at Warrior Ice Arena, which is home of the Boston Bruins training facility and home ice for the NWHL’s Boston Pride. There will be strict health protocols in place and daily COVID-19 testing for all players and staff.

As part of NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage, On Her Turf – NBC Sports’ Female Empowerment brand – will be integrated into Isobel Cup Final coverage on NBCSN as well as across content on NBC Sports’ social and digital channels leading up to and during the games.

WHAT: Boston Pride vs. Minnesota Whitecaps

WHERE: Warrior Ice Arena – Brighton, Mass.

WHEN: Saturday, March 27, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kate Scott, AJ Mleczko and Caley Chelios

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Pride-Whitecaps stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

[Isobel Cup previews: Boston Pride / Minnesota Whitecaps]

Friday, March 26

• Boston Pride 6, Toronto Six 2 (recap)

• Minnesota Whitecaps, 7 Connecticut Whale 0 (recap)

Saturday, March 27

• Boston Pride vs. Minnesota Whitecaps – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)