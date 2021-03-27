Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things got weird in Dallas on Saturday night where the Florida Panthers were 4-3 winners over the Stars to keep pace in a hotly contested Central Division.

Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe continued his impressive season with a hat trick to help get the game to overtime.

That set the stage for Aaron Ekblad to have one of the wildest overtime experiences of the season. Late in the 3-on-3 Ekblad appeared to win the game for Florida when he beat Stars goalie Anton Khudobin on a two-on-one rush. The problem: The goal was reviewed and overturned on replay because Ekblad entered the zone offside, negating the goal and continuing the overtime period.

It was only a temporary delay for Ekblad and the Panthers.

Just 36 seconds later, and with less than 10 seconds to play in the period, he scored a legal goal to win it.

And that is how Aaron Ekblad had to score two different goals in overtime to help the Panthers get the extra point in the standings.

Along with the Ekblad craziness, the overtime period also featured this jaw-dropping game-saving stop from Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, taking away what looked to be a sure goal for the Stars.

It is a big win for the Panthers to keep pace with Carolina and gain some ground on Tampa Bay. Losing any points is going to be tough for Dallas right now given its place in the standings and how close the race is for the fourth playoff spot.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.