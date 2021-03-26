Sabres coaches Granato, Ellis cleared from COVID protocol

Associated PressMar 26, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis are headed back to work after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres announced Granato and Ellis are traveling to join the team in Boston after spending a night in self-isolation in Pittsburgh.

Both were placed in the protocol on Thursday, hours before Buffalo’s game against the Penguins. That led to general manager Kevyn Adams stepping in to coach the 4-0 loss, which extended the Sabres franchise-record winless skid to 0-14-2.

More NHL news

eric staal
Trade: Canadiens acquire Eric Staal from Sabres for 2021 draft picks
bob plager
‘Cardiac event’ killed Blues legend Bob Plager, not accident
Canadian government expected to reduce quarantine time for NHL players