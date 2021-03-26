Sabres coaches Granato, Ellis cleared from COVID-19 protocol

Associated PressMar 26, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT
Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato and assistant Matt Ellis are headed back to work after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres announced Granato and Ellis are traveling to join the team in Boston after spending a night in self-isolation in Pittsburgh.

Both were placed in the protocol on Thursday, hours before Buffalo’s game against the Penguins. That led to general manager Kevyn Adams stepping in to coach the 4-0 loss, which extended the Sabres franchise-record winless skid to 0-14-2.

