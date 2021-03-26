NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHWL’s Isobel Cup Playoffs begins Friday with the semifinal matchup between the Boston Pride and Toronto Six. Pride-Six stream coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the National Women’s Hockey League Isobel Cup Semifinals and Final this Friday and Saturday on NBCSN from Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass.

NBC Sports’ coverage begins Friday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when the top-seeded Toronto Six face the Boston Pride, followed by the second semifinal matchup between the Minnesota Whitecaps and Connecticut Whale. The winners will face off in the Isobel Cup Final on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The Isobel Cup Playoffs, previously scheduled in February, return after a short hiatus due to COVID-19 cases, and will be played with no fans in attendance at Warrior Ice Arena, which is home of the Boston Bruins training facility and home ice for the NWHL’s Boston Pride. There will be strict health protocols in place and daily COVID-19 testing for all players and staff.

As part of NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage, On Her Turf – NBC Sports’ Female Empowerment brand – will be integrated into Isobel Cup Semifinal and Final coverage on NBCSN as well as across content on NBC Sports’ social and digital channels leading up to and during the games.

WHAT: Toronto Six vs. Boston Pride

WHERE: Warrior Ice Arena – Brighton, Mass.

WHEN: Friday, March 26, 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kate Scott, AJ Mleczko and Caley Chelios

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Pride-Six stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Friday, March 26

• No. 1 Toronto Six vs. No. 4 Boston Pride – 5 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

• No. 2 Minnesota Whitecaps vs. No. 3 Connecticut Whale – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

Saturday, March 27

• Isobel Cup Final; higher seed is home team – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)