• COVID-19 protocols have forced Notre Dame to pull out of the NCAA men’s tournament. Boston College, their first-round opponent, will advance to the regional final. [College Hockey News]
• “Balancing entertainment and game flow with good-faith officiating is a battle I think everyone is sympathetic to, but it is obviously paradoxical for the league to have a formalized rule book that is only intermittently enforced.” [TSN]
• Interesting look at how national team and PWHPA players are trying to find consistency as they deal with the unknown. [The Ice Garden]
• A case for each of the four remaining NWHL teams to hoist the Isobel Cup Saturday night. [Sports are from Venus]
• Isobel Cup previews: Toronto Six / Boston Pride / Connecticut Whale / Minnesota Whitecaps
• Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin confirmed one of his players tested positive for COVID-19. The team is on a pause until next week and are hoping to resume activities Monday. [Sportsnet]
The best news we could deliver right now. #OskarStrong 💜 pic.twitter.com/8s4E4ikhoO
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 26, 2021
• Will Frederik Andersen‘s injury pose a salary cap problem for the Maple Leafs? [Pension Plan Puppets]
• Joe Pavelski, Dustin Brown, and Jason Spezza are a few of the older NHL players having success this season. [Featurd]
• Pavelski, Tyson Barrie, and Timo Meier are some of the undervalued players in fantasy hockey right now. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Henderson, Nevada is shutting down street hockey games as it is deemed to be not an approved sport in the state. [KTNV]
• Adam Banks? Charlie Conway? Averman? Who is your top player from the Mighty Ducks movie franchise? [The Ringer]
