Matthew Tkachuk is the first NHL player to release his own non-fungible token (NFT), a unique piece of memorabilia that has become all the rage in the collecting world.

Proceeds of the sale of the piece of digital sports memorabilia will benefit St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. Also included for the winning auction bidder is a signed game-used stick, an autographed jersey, and a postgame or virtual meet-and-greet with Tkachuk.

“It was an exciting opportunity, and for me to be able to pair it up with a charitable cause as well, in two charities and two hospitals — the Alberta Childrens and St. Louis Childrens — it was a no brainer for me to get involved,” Tkachuk said in an interview posted on his social media channels.

Tkachuk’s NFT, designed by artist Greg Dubois, features images of the Flames forward celebrating a goal and a close-up of his face.

NFTs allow for collectors to own digital images. The NBA released Top Shots NFTs in February and has seen pieces sell for thousands of dollars, including $200,000 for a LeBron James highlight. Other sports league are working on getting into the business following the NBA’s success.

The auction for Tkachuk’s will run until April 1 with the bidding beginning at $5,165.89.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.