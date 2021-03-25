Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• On the NHL dismissing Tim Peel following the hot mic incident in Nashville: “If the league truly wants to preserve its integrity, it needs to take a critical look at how it manages the games.” [The Hockey News]

• “The NHL has seemingly held one man accountable for a larger issue that has enveloped the game for generations.” [TSN]

• Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson on the controversy: “[Peel] made a mistake, but unfortunately you don’t want make-up calls to be part of the game. I don’t think it’s right. I think if it’s an obvious one I don’t think it should be made up for.” [AP]

• Blues pay tribute to Bobby Plager, who died at age 78. [PHT]

• Here’s our own Marisa Ingemi on this week’s 31 Thoughts podcast talking about the NWHL playoffs and the state of women’s hockey. [Sportsnet]

• NWHL Isobel Cup playoff preview 2021: Connecticut Whale. [PHT]

• Why the Whale have the edge over the Minnesota Whitecaps ahead of Friday’s NWHL semifinals. [The Ice Garden]

• It’s time for Darryl Sutter to split up Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. [Sportsnet]

• Would Dustin Brown be a good fit to replace Anders Lee in the Islanders’ lineup? [NY Hockey Now]

• After missing 10 games due to a groin strain, Igor Shesterkin will start in goal for the Rangers Thursday night. [NHL.com]

• “The Golden Knights belong in the conversation among the best teams in the league, but we shouldn’t be leaning on their record as the chief proponent as to why.” [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Sabres forward Victor Olofsson on his struggles this season: “I feel like I have a lot more to prove. Just offensively, I haven’t been good enough. I just try to focus on the next game and just trying to stay as positive as I can and work hard and focus on my experiences in the past, it’s always going to turn around if you work hard enough. That’s my mindset right now.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• After adding Jonas Johansson over the weekend, what other areas should the Avalanche address? [The Rink]

• Which NHL playoff races will be worth watching down the stretch? [Spector’s Hockey]

• Jonathan Bernier and Devan Dubnyk are just a few names the Capitals should pursue before next month’s trade deadline. [NBC Sports Washington]

