Kathryn Tappen, Brian Boucher, and Dominic Moore recap Mika Zibanejad‘s big night and what it means for the Rangers going forward. They discuss Anders Lee‘s injury and the impact it will have on the race in the East. And they give their picks for the North Division race after the recent Maple Leafs skid.

Start-8:55 – Mika Zibanejad’s play giving the Rangers a boost

8:55-13:45 – Anders Lee’s injury and the impact on the Islanders playoff hopes

13:45-23:00 – North Division odds presented by PointsBet

23:00-27:45 – Are the Panthers for real?

27:45-End – Cold Brew Check fueled by Dunkin’ – West Division picks

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

