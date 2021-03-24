PHT Morning Skate: NHL trade deadline decisions; NWHL expanding to Montreal

By Sean LeahyMar 24, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

• As the NHL trade deadline approaches, a number of teams face tough decisions. [NHL.com]

• Following Dani Rylan’s resignation last week, what does that mean for the future of the NWHL? [Sportsnet]

• The NWHL is reportedly expanded to Montreal, making it a seven-team league. [CBC via AP]

• The life of Minnesota Whitecaps goaltender Amanda Leveille revolves around the rink — all day, every day. [The Ice Garden]

Kirby Dach could be back soon for the Blackhawks. Where will he fit in their current lineup? [NBC Sports Chicago]

• On Jack Campbell, Toronto’s super nice and current No. 1 goaltender. [Toronto Star]

• Which teams are the ones to watch in this year’s NCAA men’s tournament? [NBC Sports Edge]

• This is fun: Six Sutters reminisce about their games playing against one another. [Calgary Herald]

• The two-game sweep against Colorado showed just how good the Wild really are this season. [Zone Coverage]

